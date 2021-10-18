Badosa of Spain defeats Azarenka to win the Indian Wells title.

Paula Badosa won the WTA Indian Wells title in her desert debut on Sunday, defeating two-time champion Victoria Azarenka in a hard-fought three-set victory.

The Spaniard, who had not dropped a set since her first match of the competition, beat Azarenka 7-6 (7/5), 2-6, 7-6 (7/2) in three hours and four minutes.

“I wake up every morning dreaming of winning a tournament like this,” Badosa remarked. “I need to keep working hard and believing in myself. The trick is to have pleasure in the journey.” Badosa reached her only previous WTA final earlier this season in Belgrade, but she lost to Ana Konjuh in a retirement.

Badosa got to close off the championship point on the court, blasting a forehand winner to the open side that only Azarenka could witness glide in.

Badosa celebrated her career’s best triumph by falling face first to the court, both hands covering her face as the crowd erupted in applause.

During the post-match celebrations on the court, Badosa exclaimed, “This is a dream come true.”

“I remember witnessing you win Grand Slams when I was 14 or 15 years old and hoping one day I would play like that,” she said to Azarenka.

Azarenka, a two-time Australian Open champion, was attempting to become the first woman to win three WTA titles at Indian Wells.

On Sunday, she fought back multiple times, digging in after losing the first set in a tense tiebreaker. The 32-year-old Belarussian, though, was unable to recover after falling behind early in the final set tiebreaker.

Badosa broke for the first time in the match in the seventh game of the first set, but Azarenka broke back to tie the match at 4-4.

Azarenka won the fifth game of the first set with an ace, and then set up the winning point in the ninth game with another ace to take a 5-4 lead.

The first set took 1 hour and 20 minutes to complete, including the tense tiebreaker.

Badosa took an early 4-0 lead, but Azarenka battled back to tie the match at 5-5. Set point was produced when Azarenka made an unforced error, and Badosa overcame her with a searing cross-court forehand winner to end the long set.

Despite losing the first set in a tiebreaker, Azarenka appeared to be the fresher of the two players at the start of the second.

Azarenka began to come into the net more frequently, shortening rallies. The first was won by Azarenka.