Badminton’s long-awaited Paralympic debut is a “dream come true” for players.

Badminton’s debut at the Paralympic Games on Wednesday was greeted by players as a “dream come true” 29 years after it became an Olympic sport.

Badminton was originally played during the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, and in the inaugural Paralympics tournament at Tokyo’s Yoyogi National Stadium, 90 athletes will compete for medals in 14 events over five days.

“It’s been a long time, 14 years for me,” said Krysten Coombs, a 30-year-old British player who has been active in the sport since its infancy.

“I was at the first event that featured short stature back in 2008,” said the world number five in the men’s SH6 category.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I can’t wait to get started.”

In the women’s WH1 division, Germany’s number three seed Valeska Knoblauch defeated countrywoman Elke Rongen 21-7, 21-8 to claim the first match win in Paralympic history.

“It feels really amazing,” said Knoblauch, who will also be remembered as the player who hit the first paralympic badminton serve.

“I was apprehensive. It’s not like any other tournament.”

Four years after the Badminton World Federation (BWF) integrated para badminton into its structures, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) officially recognized the Badminton World Federation (BWF) as a para sports organization in 2015 and selected it for inclusion in the Tokyo Olympics.

Soon after the first bouts ended, BWF Secretary General Thomas Lund told AFP, “It’s been a long, long trip.”

“It’s fantastic to be able to compete at the top level that para sports has to offer after over ten years.

“Seeing the first shuttle go into the air is always exciting after being part in all the preparations for so long.”

With two courts set up for wheelchair competitors and two for standing participants, the sport creates quite a spectacle.

The fact that wheelchair singles takes played on a court that is only half the width of the court is a significant distinction.

The sport’s origins may be traced back to the United Kingdom, where it was first played for recreation and rehabilitation until the International Badminton Association for Disabled was founded in 1995 and eventually included into the BWF.

According to Lund, it is now played in “more than 80 nations across five continents.”

The sport, like all para sports, is rich with amazing triumph stories of competitors who have overcome adversity.

Ritah Asiimwe, Uganda’s number one, was assaulted in 2005 and awoke in hospital with her right hand severed.

She was a right-handed person from birth.