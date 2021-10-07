‘Bad news for us,’ say Liverpool fans in response to the latest Newcastle takeover news.

The news that Saudi Arabia is expected to lift its ban on beIN SPORTS broke earlier today, which might have major implications for Newcastle’s potential takeover.

Newcastle and the Premier League were involved in a dispute about a £300 million buyout that fell through in the summer of 2020.

But following today’s news, Newcastle insiders believe that the club’s takeover could now boil down to an out of court agreement between Mike Ashley and the Premier League.

According to ChronicleLive, Ashley now believes there is no reason why the sale can’t go through.

According to a source close to the negotiations, “Mike believed the club was sold in April 2020 and that he now has a deal. Now it’s up to Mike and the Premier League.” And here’s how Liverpool fans have been reacting on social media to the news from the North East.

Following the sale, Ashley, the club’s hugely unpopular owner, will step down after 14 years in charge.

Newcastle was relegated to the Championship twice during his tenure, as he failed to spend the necessary funds to keep the club competitive in the Premier League.

The position of manager Steve Bruce would also appear to be in jeopardy, with an overwhelming majority of supporters stating that he should be replaced.

Liverpool will play Newcastle at Anfield on Wednesday, December 15, with the return match scheduled for Saturday, April 30.