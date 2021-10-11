‘Backstage Frustration’ Is Brewing Due To Women’s Division Booking, According To WWE Rumors.

The way the top-tier wrestling promotion is booking their women’s division is said to be causing tensions in the WWE locker room.

According to a research by Fightful Select, many people are dissatisfied with the way things are going.

According to Ringside News, “we’ve heard tremendous frustration from talent and staff alike regarding the booking of the women’s division of late, and the time allotted in numerous scenarios.”

Toni Storm, Zelina Vega, Liv Morgan, and Carmella were among those that competed in the Queen’s Crown tournament’s first round on Friday.

The bouts between Vega-Storm and Morgan-Carmella, on the other hand, lasted a total of less than four minutes.

Fans, who had hoped that the event would feature some of the top female superstars on the roster, have been disappointed.

When you consider that Morgan’s loss to Carmella was meant to be the other way around, there’s reason to believe the rumors are real.

Morgan was originally scheduled to win the match, according to Fightful Select through Ringside News, but the decision was made otherwise—with no explanation given.

Multiple women’s tag teams were split up at the WWE draft, which many thought would assist superstars gain more TV time. The defending tag team champions Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. were the only ones left standing.

The other half of the first-round bracket (Doudrop vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke) will have their battles on WWE Raw later tonight, therefore Carmella will now face Vega in the second round of the tournament.

Aside from the draft and the dubious decisions made in the first round of the Queen’s Crown competition, the hiring of John Laurinaitis as the Head of Talent Relations in March was a major source of concern.

The problems in the women’s division are said to be centered on the lower and midcard storylines, rather than the main event, because those storylines have had plenty of time to develop.

Things aren’t looking good for the women’s division right now, and the way things are going, the remaining half of the Queen’s Crown tournament will follow in the footsteps of last Friday’s Smackdown edition.