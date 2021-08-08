Back at Anfield, Liverpool fans sang You’ll Never Walk Alone in a spine-tingling moment.

With a spine-tingling performance of You’ll Never Walk Alone, Liverpool fans welcomed the players and their fellow supporters back to a near-capacity crowd at Anfield.

After almost a year and a half gone, massive crowds eventually returned to Anfield Road, with the club song sounding even more passionate than usual.

Liverpool apologized for the 30-minute delay in kick-off, citing complications with the new ticketing system in use, but fans’ fears were allayed as the squad was finally introduced to the fans ahead of the new season.

With cries echoing across the stadium, the Anfield crowd demonstrated what the players had lost out on previous season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side got off to a flying start against Athletic Bilbao, with Diogo Jota giving the club the lead on 13 minutes.

The match eventually ended in a 1-1 tie.

Fans will be aiming for a repeat performance in the 2019 season, after helping the Reds to a 68-game home unbeaten streak that came to an end earlier this year.

In front of an Anfield crowd, the Reds are unbeaten in their last 55 league games.

With Liverpool’s match against Osasuna on Monday, another group of supporters will get the opportunity to show their support for the team.