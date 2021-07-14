Azam’s ODI best isn’t enough to stop England’s ODI sweep of Pakistan.

Babar Azam, Pakistan’s captain, returned to form with a record-breaking 158, but he was once again on the losing end as England swept the one-day international series 3-0 at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

With his greatest score at this level, Azam became the quickest player to 14 hundreds in men’s ODIs, doing it in 81 innings – three fewer than Hashim Amla of South Africa.

He and Mohammad Rizwan put on a 179-run stand against England in an ODI, a Pakistan partnership record.

Despite their total of 331-9, Pakistan were defeated by England’s James Vince, who scored his maiden international century.

After scores of nought and 19 in the first two games, Azam, the top ODI batsman, was back in the game, but that did not take away the sting of the defeat.

“We got off to a good start, but we were careless on the field,” he remarked. “We shall learn from our mistakes,” says the narrator.

While Azam is no stranger to international hundreds, Vince had to wait six years for his first on the international scene.

With a knock of 102, the 30-year-old Hampshire captain finally achieved three figures in a 50th innings for his country in all three formats.

Despite this, Vince was only called up by England days before the series opening, along with the rest of a totally new squad, when all those previously selected had to self-isolate due to a coronavirus epidemic in the 50-over world champions’ camp.

Vince, who made his England debut in May 2015, said, “I hadn’t given up on this moment but this time last week I didn’t expect it at all.”

“I wasn’t sure it would show up. I’ve played a few games for England but have yet to score a century, although it was one of my childhood aspirations to score a century for my nation. That is something I will never forget.”

When England names its squad for the forthcoming Twenty20 series against Pakistan on Wednesday, several first-choice players are anticipated to be recalled.

In a recent 1-0 series loss to New Zealand, though, several of their Test batsmen faltered.

Vince’s poor Test average of 24.90, on the other hand, indicates how the gifted shotmaker has frequently gotten himself into trouble by playing sloppy strokes.

“From now on, I’m not going to assume I should be on the plane to the Ashes or in every squad,” he remarked.

“I’m aware that the consensus on my career is that I’ve gotten off to a good start but haven’t made significant contributions: the consensus.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.