Ayr United Eye Early January Transfers to Boost Promotion Push

Ayr United are gearing up for a busy January, with managing director Graeme Mathie confirming plans to act early in the transfer window as the club seeks to strengthen its squad for the second half of the season. The Honest Men are aiming to add as many as three new players as they continue their pursuit of promotion, with manager Scott Brown eager to bolster his options in a notoriously hectic transfer period.

Mathie acknowledged that departures are also likely as the club looks to refresh its roster. Players who have struggled for game time could find themselves seeking new opportunities, making room for fresh talent. He explained, “Like any other window, you have to be able to think on your feet. The recent injury to Dylan Watret is a prime example, as we now have to recruit in an area which we hadn’t expected. But we have a plan, and we’d like to get a couple of deals done relatively early if we can.”

Despite the challenges, Mathie feels that Ayr United’s appeal has grown significantly since his arrival at Somerset Park four years ago. He reflected, “It’s night and day to when I arrived. We had to spend a lot of our time looking outside Scotland in those early windows because, back then, we were probably someone’s fourth choice within the Championship. These days, agents are calling me with players who are interested in coming here, which shows how far we’ve come.”

Focused on Consistency Amid Growing Expectations

However, the club’s ambitions aren’t just about adding new faces. Mathie believes that Ayr United has made impressive strides, with the club now regularly competing at a higher level than it has in years. Sitting in fourth place as they enter 2026, the club remains in the hunt for a playoff spot, but Mathie is mindful of the expectations of the fanbase.

Last season, Ayr’s challenge for the title faltered in the final stretch, as a poor run of form saw them exit the playoffs. With ten draws from their first 20 league games this season, the club is again in the playoff mix but looking for a more consistent run in the second half of the campaign. Mathie, 43, conceded that while the club’s budget is not among the highest in the league, a fourth-place standing is realistic, given their resources. “We know where we should be, but the question now is how we push on from here,” he said.

He also highlighted the importance of continued fan support in helping the club achieve its goals. “I genuinely love that Ayr United fans expect stuff now. It’s been almost 50 years since the club was in the top flight, and it’s difficult to turn that history around in such a short time. But with the likes of Scott and Steven Whittaker in the building, we’re aiming to do things differently and compete with the bigger clubs.”