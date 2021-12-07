Awarded for continued support of local Olympians by the Philippine Chicken Business.

Bounty Agro Ventures Incorporated (BAVI), the firm behind the “Chooks-to-Go” network of roasted chicken restaurants in the Philippines, was honored with the Arête Award for its efforts in honoring the country’s sporting stars.

The honor was presented to BAVI president Ronald Mascarias at his house in Laguna, Philippines, by the Philippine Olympians Association (POA) president Akiko Thompson-Guevara, secretary-general Gerardo Rosario, and Filipino sports hero Freddie Webb.

BAVI has honored the island nation’s Olympic heroes in the form of livelihood packages that include monthly allowances and the awarding of Chooks-to-Go stores. “Arête” is an ancient Greek term that means excellence, and BAVI has demonstrated that excellence by honoring the island nation’s Olympic heroes in the form of monthly allowances and the awarding of Chooks-to-Go stores.

Before his death, late Pinoy boxer Leopoldo Serrantes won a bronze medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, and BAVI pledged to give him PHP100,000 ($1,985) per month to assist pay for his medical expenditures and requirements.

In appreciation of their individual bronze and silver medal performances at the quadrennial games, boxing brothers Roel and Mansueto “Onyok” Velasco were awarded their own Chooks-to-Go stores.

BAVI also highlighted the accomplishments of Teofilo Yldefonso, the Philippines’ first-ever Olympic medallist, who won bronze in swimming at the 1928 Amsterdam Olympics. His family receives chicken on a monthly basis, which they can devour or resell at their leisure.

Eumir Marcial, a 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist who also earned his own Chooks-to-Go store and support in starting a grassroots program in his home province, is the most recent benefactor of BAVI’s sports recognition initiatives.

“On behalf of Bounty Agro Ventures Incorporated, I am ecstatic to accept the Arête Award personally.

They came all the way to my property in Laguna to personally present me with the prize. “I am humbled and grateful for this kind gesture,” Mascarias stated.

Mascarias was honored alongside Hidilyn Diaz, the country’s first-ever gold medallist in weightlifting.

“We invest in our country and our people at BAVI. We also believe in the transformative potential of sports. He stated, “The Arête Award will push us to work even harder to realize our mission.”

The island nation had its highest finish since entering the Olympiad in 1924 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.