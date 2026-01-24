Avalanche Look to Bounce Back After Loss to Flyers

The Colorado Avalanche head into a tough road stretch after a 7-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night, concluding their longest homestand of the season. Despite posting a 3-1-2 record during their seven-game homestand, the team faces a challenging schedule ahead, marked by injuries and roster changes.

In front of a packed Ball Arena crowd, Colorado struggled to recover from an early deficit against Philadelphia. Owen Tippett’s wrist shot at 15:02 of the first period and a power play goal by Denver Barkey at 18:57 left the Avalanche in a 2-0 hole by the end of the opening frame. Colorado fought back in the second, with Parker Kelly cutting the deficit with his 10th goal of the season at 7:17. Victor Olofsson and Cale Makar also scored, but the Flyers’ offense, led by Tippett’s hat trick, proved too much. Tippett’s third goal came on a shorthanded breakaway at 6:03 of the third period, and Matvei Michkov added two more, including an empty-netter at 16:52 to seal the Flyers’ victory.

Road Trip Ahead

While the loss stung, the Avalanche remain a top contender in the league. Nathan MacKinnon and Martin Necas each tallied two assists, showcasing the offensive talent that has powered Colorado’s strong season. However, head coach Jared Bednar knows the upcoming road trip will test his team’s resilience and depth. “It’s going to be freezing cold and three feet of snow on the East Coast… Lot of travel, unpredictable weather, and important games for these teams going into the break,” Bednar said, emphasizing the difficulty of the eight-day, four-game road trip ahead.

The Avalanche have been struggling with injuries throughout the season. Key players Devon Toews and Gabriel Landeskog remain sidelined, and Ross Colton was recently listed as day-to-day after an injury sustained against Anaheim. Joel Kiviranta returned to the lineup after missing 10 games, offering a boost to the forward group. Despite these setbacks, the team’s commitment to maintaining a strong performance is evident in their approach to the road ahead.

Off-Ice Buzz: Baby Boom and Family Support

In a lighter note, the Avalanche locker room is also buzzing with excitement off the ice, as several players are celebrating growing families. Goaltender Scott Wedgewood’s wife, Brittany, gave birth to their second child on Thursday, just before the Flyers game. Meanwhile, Victor Olofsson’s wife, Taylor, is expecting their second child in late February, coinciding with the team’s first game after the Olympic break. Devon Toews’ wife, Kerry, is due with their fourth child in early February. Toews, selected for the 2026 Winter Olympics, has confirmed he will join Team Canada only after ensuring his family is settled.

For some players, the extended homestand provided a rare chance to spend time at home with their families. Olofsson, reflecting on the 17 days in Colorado, shared, “It’s great. I haven’t had that in a while. It was nice to have my family here and show them around.” Scott Wedgewood echoed similar sentiments, calling the birth of his child “an unbelievable miracle.” The strong sense of family support in the Avalanche locker room has undoubtedly contributed to the team’s success, both on and off the ice.

As the team prepares for the rigors of the road, their focus is on regaining health and maintaining momentum. The road trip will feature tough matchups against playoff-contending teams, including the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. MT. Colorado will return to Ball Arena in early February for two home games before the Olympic break, with fans eager to support a squad that has shown both heart and resilience.