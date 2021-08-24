Authorities in Nice have announced the closure of the stand and an arrest following the abandonment of the Marseille game.

As investigations into the nasty scenes that led to the cancellation of Nice’s Sunday Ligue 1 encounter with Marseille proceeded on Monday, municipal officials in Nice imposed a four-match stand closure and local police arrested a guy.

The Popular South stand at the Allianz Riviera in Nice will be closed, according to the prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes region, after fans launched projectiles during the Nice-Marseille match on Sunday, resulting in serious events.

“In light of the gravity of the incidents that occurred, and without waiting for the professional football league (LFP) to decide on sanctions, the prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes has made the following decisions this evening: closure of the Populaire Sud stand where the incidents occurred for the next four home matches,” said prefect Bernard Gonzalez in a statement.

Nice fans entered the pitch and confronted Marseille’s Dimitri Payet, who had thrown a bottle back into the crowd after being hurled at. After that, a riot erupted, involving both players and fans.

According to police and judicial authorities, a 28-year-old man suspected of assaulting a Marseille player was apprehended and put into custody on Monday evening.

According to the prosecutor in Nice, Xavier Bonhomme, the man was most likely a supporter of the home team.

His office had previously announced the opening of many investigations, including one into “throwing projectiles” and “aggravated violence.”

The (LFP) issued a brief statement stating that it has called the two clubs to a hearing on Wednesday and that it “strongly denounced the violence.”

The hosts were leading 1-0 in the Mediterranean derby when Payet hurled a bottle back into the crowd in the 75th minute as teammates rushed over to remonstrate with Nice fans behind the goal.

As spectators poured onto the pitch, a brawl erupted between players, personnel, fans, and stewards. Members of Marseille’s coaching staff had to restrain coach Jorge Sampaoli.

After Marseille refused to return to the pitch, the match was paused for nearly an hour and eventually abandoned.

The Nice players returned to the field, and the referee placed the ball near the corner flag where the game had been halted before blowing his whistle.

The league stated that it has allied itself with local authorities who wanted the game to be restarted “to ensure public order.”

Because Marseille declined to return to the field, the LFP must determine whether to rerun the game or give Nice a victory.

“The league requested that the game be restarted. For the sake of our own safety, we made the decision. Brief News from Washington Newsday.