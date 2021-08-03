Austin McBroom’s ‘Social Gloves’ Boxing Match is the subject of a lawsuit filed by James Harden, according to reports.

James Harden is pursuing legal action in an attempt to reclaim millions of dollars he lost in a “flop” boxing event in which TikTok stars competed against YouTube stars in the ring.

According to Page Six, the Brooklyn Nets star is suing to recoup the $2 million he put into the “Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms” event produced by YouTube sensation Austin McBroom of the Ace Family. Harden is also alleged to be seeking an additional $400,000 in profits that he claims he was promised.

At the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on June 12, McBroom and TikToker Bryce Hall headlined an event that included numerous additional boxing contests between social media personalities, including Tayler Holder, Vinnie Hacker, and Deji. A number of performers, including DJ Khaled, Migos, and Lil Baby, performed at the event.

However, according to Billboard, the event was a financial fiasco, with a loss of roughly $10 million. For his main event bout with McBroom, Hall was guaranteed $5 million.

According to Page Six, Harden’s attorneys determined that the organizers owe him $2.4 million in one of the letters submitted by the nine-time All-Star. The NBA star’s representatives did not respond to a request for comment from the magazine.

Holder filed a breach of contract suit against McBroom’s company, Simply Greatness Productions, two days before the event, alleging that he was supposed to be paid a guaranteed $2 million to battle British YouTuber Gib. However, according to court documents obtained by Page Six on Thursday, the TikTok singer has only collected $85,000 thus far.

According to the documents, McBroom’s production business expected millions of pay-per-view customers for the boxing match.

According to an investor presentation included in Holder’s lawsuit, McBroom predicted ten million pay-per-view buyers, making it the “largest pay-per-view event in history,” with a total of $500 million.

Only 136,000 people paid $50 to watch it.

However, Harden and Holder may have difficulty collecting the money owing to them, as a letter to creditors from Simply Greatness Production indicated the company was on the edge of bankruptcy.

According to Page Six, part of the letter said, “In view of the Event’s apparent underperformance, our company has been retained to represent SGP in connection with either a workout of the claims of all of its creditors or, if a workout is not practicable, a likely bankruptcy file.”

