Augsburg Stun Bayern Munich with Last-Minute Goals in Bavarian Derby

The Allianz Arena was filled with shock and disbelief on January 24, 2026, as FC Augsburg pulled off a remarkable late comeback to defeat Bayern Munich 2-1, ending the Bundesliga leaders’ unbeaten run. In a thrilling Bavarian derby, Augsburg’s Arthur Chaves and Han-Noah Massengo scored late goals, sealing an improbable victory.

Bayern’s Dominance Crumbles Late On

Bayern Munich entered the match as heavy favorites, sitting comfortably at the top of the Bundesliga table, with an 11-point lead over second-place Borussia Dortmund. Under the leadership of Vincent Kompany, Bayern had been in exceptional form, winning their first four matches of 2026 by an aggregate score of 18-3. Their attacking force had been relentless, with striker Harry Kane leading the charge, and a recent 2-0 victory over Union Saint-Gilloise further strengthened their Champions League ambitions.

However, Bayern’s preparations for the derby were not without complications. A virus swept through the squad, sidelining several key players. Defenders Josip Stanišić, Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, and Sacha Boey were unavailable, and Serge Gnabry’s illness compounded the issue. As a result, Kompany was forced to field a makeshift lineup with youngsters stepping in to fill crucial roles.

The visitors, Augsburg, were struggling in the league, sitting just three points above the relegation zone. With coach Manuel Baum back at the helm after a mid-season managerial change, Augsburg were aiming to pull off a shock result. Despite missing key players, including defensive stalwarts Jeffrey Gouweleeuw and Chrislain Matsima, Augsburg began the match with determination.

The first half saw Bayern dominate possession, and in the 23rd minute, they broke the deadlock. A corner from Michael Olise found Hiroki Itō, who powered a header past Augsburg goalkeeper Finn Dahmen to give Bayern the lead. However, Augsburg responded well, with a close call late in the first half as they rattled the woodwork during a counter-attack.

Despite Bayern’s control of the ball in the second half, they struggled to find the finishing touch. Augsburg, though, remained resolute, soaking up pressure and looking dangerous on the counter-attack. The match turned in Augsburg’s favor in the 75th minute when a Bayern defensive mix-up led to Arthur Chaves scoring the equalizer. Less than 10 minutes later, Massengo’s cool finish gave Augsburg an unexpected 2-1 lead, sending the away supporters into raptures.

Kompleting the Shock

Bayern threw everything forward in the final minutes, with Kompany making attacking substitutions, but Augsburg’s defense stood firm. Despite four minutes of added time, the hosts could not find a way through. The final whistle confirmed Augsburg’s remarkable 2-1 victory, marking Bayern’s first league defeat of the season.

For Augsburg, the win was a massive boost in their relegation fight, and Manuel Baum’s tactical discipline was key to the victory. It was a night that would go down in history for the club, as they stunned Bayern Munich in front of their home crowd.

For Bayern, the defeat was a bitter disappointment, especially after such a strong first half. Kompany had spoken about the importance of maintaining physical strength in the second half, but on this occasion, it was Augsburg who found the extra gear.

The Bavarian derby lived up to its billing, reminding everyone that in football, anything can happen. Bayern Munich remain atop the Bundesliga, but their aura of invincibility has been dented. For Augsburg, the victory is one they will cherish as they continue their fight for survival.