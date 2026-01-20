Audi Debuts Ambitious 2026 F1 Car at Berlin Launch

Audi’s long-awaited entry into Formula 1 officially began on January 20, 2026, with the reveal of the R26 race car at a high-profile event in Berlin. This marks a significant milestone for the German automotive giant, which has set its sights on a World Championship title by 2030.

Held at the iconic Kraftwerk Berlin venue, the unveiling was streamed live to a global audience. Key figures from Audi’s new Formula 1 team attended, including CEO Gernot Dollner, Team Principal Jonathan Wheatley, and F1 project head Mattia Binotto, along with drivers Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto. The event showcased Audi’s first-ever F1 car, the R26, which promises to combine cutting-edge technology with the brand’s signature design elements.

Building a Winning Legacy

The R26’s debut is not just a car reveal but a statement of intent from Audi, which has been planning its Formula 1 entry since announcing its intentions in August 2022. By acquiring the Sauber team, Audi now controls the technical operations from the team’s Swiss base in Hinwil, while the power unit is being developed at Audi’s Neuburg an der Donau facility in Germany. This three-pronged approach to engineering—comprising Hinwil, Neuburg, and Bicester in the UK—aims to position Audi as a leading force in Formula 1.

Binotto, overseeing Audi’s F1 project, emphasized the significance of this full works team approach: “Our integrated operations across three countries give us complete control over the development of the car, which is critical for success. This allows us to innovate without compromise and respond to challenges with agility.”

The R26’s striking design features a combination of titanium, carbon fiber, and a bold lava red livery, signaling Audi’s engineering capabilities. Adidas has also contributed to the team’s visual identity with a new team kit, further highlighting Audi’s determination to make a statement both on and off the track.

Strategic Ambitions for 2030

Despite the excitement surrounding the launch, Audi remains realistic about its goals. The team’s driver lineup combines experience with fresh talent. Hülkenberg, who recently ended a long podium drought at the 2025 British Grand Prix, shared his excitement about joining the team. “The energy within Audi is unmatched, and being part of this journey from the start is incredibly motivating,” he said.

Rookie Bortoleto, who finished 19th in the 2025 F1 standings, expressed his pride in representing a brand with such a rich motorsport legacy. “To carry Audi’s history into Formula 1 is an honor. I am ready to help write this new chapter,” Bortoleto added.

Audi’s ultimate goal is clear: to challenge for the Formula 1 World Championship by 2030. This ambitious target follows a recent era where Sauber, the team Audi acquired, finished ninth in the 2025 Constructors’ Championship with 70 points. However, optimism filled the air during the Berlin event, with Binotto noting that this launch marks the foundation for future success. “This is where championships are built,” he remarked.

As Audi prepares for its debut race in Melbourne, it has already tested the R26 at a filming day in Barcelona. Shakedown Week, where all F1 teams will test their cars, will follow soon, providing Audi with an important opportunity to refine the car and operations before the competitive season begins.

Fans can track Audi’s journey through the newly launched Audi Revolut F1 Team Content Hub, offering exclusive updates and behind-the-scenes content throughout the season. As the team embarks on this exciting journey, Audi is eager to redefine its brand and compete at the highest level in Formula 1.