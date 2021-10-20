Atomweight Standouts Reveal Dream Grand Prix Opponent, according to ONE Championship.

Jihin Radzuan and Jenelyn Olsim both stated that if the opportunity arises, they would be interested in fighting famed wrestler Ritu Phogat in the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix.

The couple spoke with the media via video chat about why they both chose “The Indian Tigress.”

“It’s difficult to tell [since]I’m not a fussy guy in the sense that anybody I [face]in a battle, I’ll take it.” “I think I’d prefer to go up against Ritu Phogat because she’s a wrestler,” Radzuan said.

The Malaysian is coming off a tremendous victory over Bi Nguyen in December 2020, a fighter who Olsim had already defeated earlier this year in August.

Meanwhile, Olsim stated that she would like to meet Phogat because it would let her to put her ground talents to the test against one of the division’s best wrestlers.

On Friday, November 12, Team Lakay’s heroine will face Radzuan at ONE: NextGen II, with the winner serving as an alternate for the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix in case a fighter is injured.

Both, however, are not selfish enough to wish any of the competitors harm, as they know that the four ladies in the semis have worked hard to earn their spots.

In the semifinals, Phogat will meet Japanese grappler Itsuki Hirata, while Thailand’s Stamp Fairtex will face Julie Mezabarba of Brazil.

She recently recognized Hirata’s grappling abilities, but also stated that “Android 18” is unable to make her tap out.

It’s worth noting that Olsim picked Stamp and Phogat to win their respective fights, whereas Radzuan chose Hirata to win her bout with the Indian.

The tournament’s semifinals serve as co-main events for ONE: NextGen. On October 29 at 8:30 p.m. Singapore Standard Time, the card will be broadcast live on the official ONE Super App and the official ONE YouTube channel in Asia (SGT).

Meanwhile, on Friday, October 29 at 8:30 a.m. ET, the full event will be broadcast live on B/R Live in the United States.