On Tuesday afternoon, a Reds under-19 team was defeated 2-0 in their latest Group B match at Centro Deportivo Wanda Alcala de Henares in the Spanish city.

Marc Bridge-side Wilkinson’s was only saved from a bigger defeat by the woodwork and several excellent saves from goalkeeper Harvey Davies.

Atletico, whose coaching staff included former Reds striker Fernando Torres, were well worth their win and have leapfrogged Liverpool into second place on goal difference, with both teams three points behind leaders Porto, who defeated AC Milan 3-1 earlier in the day.

Liverpool started brightly despite the absence of Kaide Gordon, but failed to capitalise on their early dominance, most notably on 17 minutes when James Balagizi was released down the inside right channel into the area by Tyler Morton and crossed low into the area, but the unmarked goalkeeper saved. Mateusz Musialowski’s attempt was too close to Alejandro Iturbe, the goalie for Atletico Madrid.

That only served to energise the home side, wresting an advantage from Liverpool that they were unable to reclaim.

Carlos Martin scored from distance and then forced a smart save from Davies after some sloppy defending, which was an unwelcome hallmark of the visitors’ worryingly indecisive and uninspired display.

After more sloppy defending, Liverpool fell behind after 26 minutes. When Billy Koumetio stumbled while attempting a tackle, Owen Beck slammed the loose ball into his prone teammate, and it bounced invitingly for Aitor Gismera to score a first-time goal off the far post.

With Javier Curras dragging wide from a terrific position, Pablo Barrios striking the inside of the post, and Jaiver Bonar sending a free header over from a corner, it might have been a lot worse by halftime.

Liverpool switched to three at the back after a double replacement at halftime, but the pattern of play remained unchanged, with Curras testing Davies with an acrobatic volley.

When Atletico scored again on 70 minutes, Morton's attempted interception mistakenly sent Salim El Jebari running through to fire a shot Davies couldn't keep, it was no surprise.