Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone sends a message to Liverpool and Luis Suarez, saying, “We were already winning.”

To gain anything out of Tuesday’s Champions League match, Diego Simeone believes Atletico Madrid will have to match Liverpool’s effort.

After claiming that his team was “already winning” before kick-off in their last meeting in 2020 because to the atmosphere, the Los Rojiblancos coach has urged on the Madrid fans to unsettle the visiting Reds at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Liverpool has won back-to-back games in Group B, following up their 3-2 win against AC Milan with a 5-1 thrashing of Porto just before the international break this month.

Jurgen Klopp will return to Anfield on Tuesday night, where he won Liverpool’s sixth European Cup in June 2019, but the Reds’ most recent visit ended in a 1-0 defeat in February 2020.

Simeone feels his team’s supporters were the difference-makers on that fateful night 20 months ago, and he encouraged them to do it once more.

“We’ll see how Gimenez, Llorente, and Cuhna develop tomorrow,” Atletico manager Jose Mourinho remarked. “We hope everyone is in contention and ready for a terrific game in which the stadium will be packed with red and white shirts.”

“Let’s not forget that the last time we played Liverpool in the Champions League, we were already up 2-0 before the game even started, and I’d like the fans to remember that tomorrow.”

“We have a training session tomorrow and we’ll see how the guys are feeling, but we’ll just be focused on Liverpool,” he stated.

“We’ve been doing this for ten years, so all that matters now is the game against Liverpool tomorrow.”

Klopp’s team arrives in Madrid in excellent form, having scored 12 goals in their last three games since the international break.

a free-scoring situation Liverpool have scored 33 goals in 11 games across all competitions, and Simeone has been blown away by the visitors’ efforts on Tuesday.

“Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, they’re all having a tremendous run,” he continued.

“They all have their own beat, and it’s fun to see them experiment with how they press.”

“Liverpool have a lot of mobility and aren’t afraid to leave open spaces at the back.”

“They have a lot of speedy players that can go on the break.”

