Atletico Madrid is reportedly pushing for the return of Barcelona striker Xavi.

This summer, one of Antoine Griezmann’s old teams could become the favorite to sign him.

Griezmann is once again being linked with a move away from Barcelona. While nothing has been confirmed, Sport reports that the Frenchman is considering a return to Atletico Madrid.

Barca needs to find a way to solve its financial problems, and one option is to sell a few high-earning players, including Griezmann. According to the article, there has been “discussion of a deal” with Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez, although some feel the Catalans are more interested in a Griezmann-Joao Felix “exchange.”

Griezmann’s return to Atletico Madrid “may become a reality in the coming days” regardless of the type of contract that is reached, according to Sport, since the club’s manager Diego Simeone is eager to welcome him back to his squad. According to the report, the striker is also receptive to the proposal. This material could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman had previously stated that he did not have a good picture of what Griezmann will face. Instead, Lionel Messi’s contract extension is Barca’s primary priority, according to Koeman.

Koeman stated, “[Antoine] Griezmann is really essential for me.” “He’s been a fantastic purchase for Barcelona and has already proven his worth. He’s done well and is an excellent player. But, I say, I have no idea who will make the decisions.”

He stated, “The most essential thing is for Leo [Messi] to sign a new deal.” “He is the club’s future, and we must do everything possible to persuade him to sign.”

Under Simeone’s tutelage at Atleti, Griezmann produced some of his best football of his career. Between 2014 and 2019, the duo won several trophies, including the Spanish Super Cup, the Europa League, and a European Super Cup.

Griezmann’s connection with Barcelona has been tainted since he became one of the club’s most costly signings in 2019.

Griezmann revealed that he was previously “unhappy” with Barcelona because the club made him feel “insignificant” for the first time in his career.

Griezmann admitted to French magazine L’Équipe last month that he was dissatisfied at Barcelona. “It makes me sad when you lose your title, for example. I didn’t feel important at the start of the season because I wasn’t playing.”

"I'm used to playing anything, including the major games," says the player.