Atletico Madrid Is Preparing For Man United Target Exit; Replacement Named

Atletico Madrid is well aware that Kierran Trippier could be on his way out of Wanda Metropolitano in the near future.

Indios are not taking any chances, even though Manchester United has still to finish up loose ends.

Despite the fact that the Red Devils’ interest in Trippier is classified as hearsay, the Red Devils could strike at any time.

As a result, it would be prudent for Atletico Madrid to have a backup plan in place in case the 30-year-old footballer decides to go.

According to reports, Colchoneros is prepared for this and has already planned a successor. Gonzalo Montiel of River Plate was named as the suspect.

For the time being, a Montiel agreement is viewed as more of an insurance policy. Manchester United will find it difficult to recruit Trippier from Atletico Madrid.

But there’s a twist here: Trippier’s family looks to be in favor of him returning to England.

Trippier has endeared himself to Atletic Madrid fans after joining the club in the summer of 2019 following a move with Tottenham. He agreed to a three-year contract at the time, which would expire in the summer of 2022.

Trippier was vital in Colchoneros winning La Liga last season during his tenure at Wanda Metropolitano.

The English footballer contributed six assists in 28 appearances for Atletico Madrid.

However, with only one year left on Trippier’s contract, Atletico Madrid is likely to demand a large sum of money before agreeing to a deal.

He’s worth £17 million ($23 million) right now. Indios want £34.19 million ($48.52 million) for Trippier, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Given the large sums of money spent on Jadon Sancho and Rafael Varane, the Red Devils are anticipated to try to negotiate a cheaper fee for the 30-year-old footballer from Atletico Madrid.

If Trippier leaves, however, Atletico Madrid may need to expand its pool of potential replacements.

Other clubs are apparently interested in signing Montiel, with Benfica supposedly being one among them.

According to ESPN’s Gustavo Yarroch, Benfica made an initial proposal for a one-year loan worth £1.28 million ($1.78 million) plus a £5.98 million ($8.31 million) option to buy.

The offer was apparently rejected by River Plate, although a new deal could be made.