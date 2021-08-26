Atletico Madrid has signed a Brazilian striker who will play with Luis Suarez.

Atletico Madrid has bolstered its already stacked attack with the addition of another versatile striker.

Matheus Cunha has completed his transfer to Atletico Madrid from Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga, the club announced on Wednesday.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, the reigning La Liga champions paid around € 30 million ($35 million) for the Brazilian’s transfer. He will now join Diego Simeone’s powerhouse frontmen, which include Luis Suarez, Joao Felix, and Angel Correa.

Cunha’s arrival ended Atleti’s search for a new forward this summer, and while he may not be on the same level as Suarez, the 22-year-old could be the player who “completes” Simeone’s attack, according to the report.

According to the report, the 22-year-old is Atletico’s fallback signing after failing to secure deals for Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina and Antoine Griezmann of Barcelona.

Atletico Madrid had been pursuing Vlahovic, but according to the report, Simeone’s side “failed to reach an agreement” with Fiorentina.

Los Colchoneros had also attempted to entice Griezmann to make a sensational comeback, but “no agreement” was reached.

Cunha had been playing some of his best football of his career prior to joining Atletico. He was a significant member of Brazil’s Olympic-winning team at the Tokyo 2020 Games, when he played as the team’s lone striker.

Cunha scored a total of three goals in five games en route to the gold medal, including one in the final match against Spain.

Cunha made an impression at Hertha Berlin last season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists.

After dominating La Liga last season, Atletico Madrid appears to have stolen the spotlight from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

When asked about the club’s plans for the new season, Simeone stated that every transfer decision was made with the team’s commitment to growth in mind.

The coach told ESPN, “The club looks for young and good people who can grow.” “They come to train here. That is something that people do not comprehend.”

“[Antoine] Griezmann leaves, Joao Felix comes,” he explained. “Obviously, the distance is a lot. That doesn’t mean that one is better than the other. Logically, Griezmann, when he leaves, is much better formed as a player, but we’ll see in four years’ time if Joao is better than Griezmann.”

Moreover, Simeone also warned Barca and Los Blancos to be mindful of making “a mistake” this season as Atletico will definitely capitalize on.

"To be here you need talent, but that's not everything: you need personality, confidence,