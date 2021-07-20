Atletico Madrid has no intention of selling their talented right-back to Manchester United.

Manchester United appears to be dead set on signing Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier, but it appears that their prospects have dwindled.

According to AS, the Indios have stated that they intend to maintain the 30-year-old player since he is an important piece in Diego Simone’s system.

As a result, the only way the Red Devils will be able to sign the English right-back is if they make a large offer.

Apart from that, Manchester United may be given a chance if Trippier formally requests to leave the club.

As of this writing, it is unclear whether he intends to stay or leave.

Trippier’s contract will expire in 2023, and there’s a potential he’ll agree to depart next summer with ATM.

This possibility may be off the table unless the Red Devils are willing to wait or make a hefty deal for the English footballer’s talents.

It’s a significant setback for Manchester United, who were hoping to reintroduce Trippier to the English Premier League.

Trippier was a key component of Atletico Madrid’s La Liga win last season, but critics believe he would enjoy the chance to play in England again.

For the Red Devils, bringing in Trippier was intended to provide competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka while also allowing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to switch to a three-man backline when necessary.

If a trade can be reached, Manchester United will get more strength and depth. It’s also worth noting that the right-back isn’t considered a priority.

With this in mind, Manchester United may want to seek for additional players who can provide Wan-Bissaka with some friendly competition.

Last season, the 23-year-old started 34 of the Red Devils’ 38 Premier League games.

Manchester United is now negotiating other agreements, such as one for Raphael Varane.

The Red Devils are expected to hunt the transfer market for another midfielder in the near future.