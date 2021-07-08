Atletico Madrid ‘could tolerate’ Liverpool transfers. Renato Sanches ‘noticed’ Saul Niguez’s offer.

As the European Championships come to a close this summer, the transfer season officially begins for most clubs.

Clubs will be seeking to complete their tasks as quickly as possible in order to give themselves the best chance of success in the upcoming season.

Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards have already made a move in the transfer market, bringing Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig in.

But who else has been linked with a summer transfer to Liverpool?

Niguez, Saul

According to the report, Atletico Madrid would accept a bid of around £40 million for its Spanish midfielder.

Liverpool are prepared to go on the ‘offensive,’ according to the source, with a speculated offer in the works that Diego Simeone’s side “might accept.”

Saul is 26 years old and has been with Atletico Madrid since joining as a youth player from city rivals Real Madrid.

He plays predominantly as a central midfielder.

Sanches, Renato

Liverpool have “noticed” Renato Sanches’ performances at this summer’s European Championships, according to L’Equipe.

Lille could let Sanches leave if the offer is “acceptable,” according to the same edition of the daily.

Sanches has been linked with a move to Anfield on and off for several seasons, but following a poor loan spell at Swansea City in 2017/18, he has focused on getting his career back on track.

Something he demonstrated with some outstanding performances during this summer’s tournament, when he assisted Portugal in progressing through the group stage.

Philippe Coutinho is a Brazilian footballer.

Philippe Coutinho, a former Liverpool ace, is reportedly dreaming of a return to Anfield, according to Sport.

Coutinho joined Barcelona in 2018 after expressing an interest in playing for the Spanish giants.

Barcelona, on the other hand, appears keen to dump the Brazilian star for as cheap as 20 million euros after three catastrophic years in Spain, with a stint at Bayern Munich sandwiched in between.

Coutinho was a key player for the Reds during his six-year stint on Merseyside, scoring 54 goals and assisting 45 times.