Atlanta sacks ex-Manchester United defender after only managing 13 games in the MLS.

Atlanta United has fired Gabriel Heinze, a former Manchester United defender, with immediate effect, according to the Major League Soccer (MLS) club.

Heinze was asked to leave the position after only 13 games in command of the MLS Eastern Conference club, in which his team won two, drew seven, and lost four. Atlanta United has 13 points and is ranked 10th in the MLS Eastern Conference table at the end of the 43-year-tenure. old’s

Rob Valentino, Atlanta United’s assistant coach, will serve as temporary head coach.

Atlanta United, who won the MLS title in their second season as an expansion club in 2018, announced in an official press statement on their website that a range of difficulties relating to the team’s leadership on a daily basis led to the decision.

“At this point in the season, this was not a decision we wanted to make, but it was the correct one for the team. Gabi is a gifted coach who is obviously dedicated to his profession and the game of soccer. In the statement, Atlanta United President Darren Eales was cited as stating, “We are grateful to him for his service, and we wish him all the best in the future.”

Heinze, a former Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender, was named as Frank de Boer’s replacement by Atlanta United in December. The Dutchman left the Mercedes-Benz Stadium side in July after the team’s poor performance in Major League Soccer.

In 1996, the Argentinian left-back began his soccer career with Newell’s Old Boys in Rosario, before moving to Valladolid in Spain the following year. After a few years in Spain and Portugal, he moved to France in 2001 to join Ligue 1 heavyweights PSG. He won a trophy during his three seasons with PSG and then moved to Manchester United in the United Kingdom.

Heinze played three seasons for the Old Trafford club, helping them win the Premier League in the final one.

Later in his career, the Argentina defender went to Spain and France, where he played for Real Madrid and Marseille before retiring from football in 2011-12 with AS Roma of Serie A.