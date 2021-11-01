Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros Game 6: Predictions, Odds, Pitchers, and World Series Time For 2021

The Houston Astros aren’t ready for the World Series to come to an end in 2021. The American League champions avoided elimination by defeating the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 on Sunday, rallying from a four-run deficit to send the series to Texas.

The Astros will try to win Game 6 on Tuesday night in Houston and force a winner-take-all Game 7. With a win in Game 6, the Braves can clinch the series and earn their first championship in 26 years.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Houston has -124 betting odds to win Game 6, while Atlanta is a small underdog at +106. The Braves are -240 favorites to win the Fall Classic, with two opportunities to win one game and a better rotation. The Astros have a +200 chance of winning the World Series.

The run total for Game 6 is 8.5.

Brian Snitker, the manager of the Atlanta Braves, does not need to change his lineup. In Game 6, Max Fried will start, while Ian Anderson is expected to start in a possible Game 7. Both starting pitchers are on a standard rest schedule.

Dusty Baker, the Astros’ manager, shuffled his rotation in an attempt to extend the series. With a scoreless inning out of the bullpen in Game 5, Game 2 starter Jose Urquidy won the game. Urquidy will not be allowed to start Game 6 on his normal rest due to those 14 pitches, making Luis Garcia the most likely starter for Houston on Tuesday night.

Both teams have been in a beginning pitching dilemma at times. The Astros are currently in one, and Dusty Baker informed @Ken Rosenthal on Fox that after utilizing Urquidy in Game 5, they will most likely turn to youngster Luis Garcia on short rest in Game 6.

In his postgame interview, Dusty Baker stated that the #Astros plan to start Luis Garcia in game 6 on Tuesday. Garcia began game 3 on Friday and threw 72 pitches in 3 2/3 innings (3 H, 1 R, 4 BB, 6 K). Fried, who pitched in game two on Wednesday, should start for the #Braves (5 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 K, 86 pitches) Garcia will take a three-day break after Game 6. In Game 3, the Astros were defeated 2-0, and the rookie was on the losing end. Garcia only gave up one run, but he couldn’t get out of the fourth inning after allowing three hits and four walks.

Garcia has tossed 13 innings with a 7.62 ERA in four postseason starts.