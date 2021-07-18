Athletes test positive at the Olympic Village, causing a cluster scare.

Officials announced on Sunday that two athletes in the Tokyo Olympic Village tested positive for the coronavirus after a teammate was also afflicted, prompting fears of a cluster just days before the opening ceremony.

A day after a member of their entourage returned the first positive test in the facility, which will host hundreds of athletes, the first cases involving players in the Village have surfaced.

The three infections were discovered as athletes from all over the world arrived in Japan for the pandemic-delayed Olympics, which have been met with strong criticism in Japan owing to their Covid risks.

The three cases “came from the same country and sport,” according to Masa Takaya, a spokesman for Tokyo 2020. He stated that they are “contained in their rooms” and that “Tokyo 2020 is providing meals to them.” He also stated that the remainder of the team has been tested. The members of the team were not named.

When the delayed 2020 Olympic Games finally get off, the Olympic Village, a Tokyo complex of residences and dining rooms, will house 6,700 athletes and officials at its height.

The Tokyo Games are unpopular in Japan, where opinion polls constantly show a lack of support.

Olympic organizers have gone to great lengths to downplay the Games’ health hazards, which are being held under strict anti-coronavirus settings with competitors being tested on a daily basis.

“Population mingling and crossing is extremely rare. On Sunday, Olympic Games executive director Christophe Dubi remarked, “We keep the danger to an absolute minimal level.”

“We can make it nearly impossible for transmission to occur between the various groups.”

This month, fifty-five cases related to the Games, which begin on Friday, were detected, including four athletes.

On Saturday, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach urged Japanese fans to show support, saying he was “very well aware” of the Games’ skepticism.

Athletes arrive to find a suffocating environment, with daily testing, social segregation, and no freedom of movement outside of the Olympic “bubble.” They have been given 48 hours to depart Japan after their event.

Another example of the challenges was the quarantining of Australia’s whole athletics squad before their departure after a member of their entourage returned an inconclusive test. The official was later found to be negative.

“We think there will be cases related with these Games, and what will crucial is how we deal to them and ensure that there is no complacency,” said David Hughes, the Australian Olympic team’s medical director.

