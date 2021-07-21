Athletes Take the Knee at Olympics for First Time Ever

Before their Tokyo 2020 Olympic soccer match against Chile, Great Britain’s women’s soccer team took a knee, marking the first time the protest to highlight racial injustice has been undertaken at the Games.

The women’s team had previously confirmed that they would be taking the knee before their matches in Tokyo after England’s men’s soccer team also did before every game at the Euro 2020 competition this summer.

Chile’s players retaliated by kneeling at the Sapporo Dome in Japan’s capital, where the game is being played without fans because to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The International Olympic Committee said that protest restrictions would be relaxed at this year’s Games, allowing athletes to “communicate their views” before and after competing, but not during events, ceremonies, or in the Olympic Village.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.