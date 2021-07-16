Athletes say Olympians should respect the US flag while protesting elsewhere.

The Tokyo Summer Olympics, which will take place in 2020, will begin in a week, but not before a year of pandemics, controversies, and social justice issues. Even if the Games will take place a year later, several issues from 2020 continue to exist in society.

Because to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, no international or domestic fans will be allowed to attend this year’s Tokyo Games.

Another example is the ongoing social justice protests that athletes may participate in. The International Olympic Committee continues to oppose demonstrations such as that seen at the 1968 Mexico City Summer Games, when Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised their fists for Black power while standing on the medal podium after winning the 200-meter dash.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) took advantage of the situation to prevent such occurrences in the future. The 2020 Tokyo Games, which have been postponed by COVID, could become a source of contention for the IOC.

While protests and demonstrations appear to be in favor among a few athletes, senior US Olympians believe such protests should not take place on the playing fields, courts, or other facilities where the Games are held.

Some high-profile American athletes, including Olympic veterans, believe it is OK for athletes to utilize their celebrity to oppose whatever they choose, but only outside of the arena where competition takes place.

Brady Ellison, the world’s best archer, is competing in his fourth Olympic Games. He has two silver medals in the team division (2012, 2016) and one bronze medal in the individual division (2016). He claims that such demonstrations are inappropriate for the athletic arena.

“I truly feel that an athlete should be entitled to say and do whatever they want, within reason,” Ellison said to This website. “To me, the Olympics have never been political. Politics has never been a factor. It’s starting to seem like a theatrical performance. Politicians from around the world can learn a lot about the athletes in the Games. No one launches a conflict, no one fights… we just go out and compete.”

April Ross, an American beach volleyball player, echoes some of these sentiments, stating that she supports Americans’ right to free speech on the international stage, such as in Tokyo for the next three weeks.

“I am a firm believer in an athlete’s right to free expression. This is a condensed version of the information.