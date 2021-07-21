Athletes from the United Kingdom and Mexico are the most recent to test positive for COVID.

Three more Olympic sportsmen, a shooter from the United Kingdom and two baseball players from Mexico, have tested positive for COVID-19 in their home nations. They were all described as asymptomatic.

The top-ranked shooter in the United Kingdom, Amber Hill, will be unable to compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

Hill added, “There are no words to convey how I’m feeling right now.” “I don’t have any symptoms, therefore I’m going to isolate as directed by the government.”

Héctor Velázquez and Sammy Sols, both members of Mexico’s Olympic baseball squad, have also tested positive and have been isolated in their hotel rooms in Mexico City.

After Velázquez and Sols tested positive, all players and the coaching staff were given PCR tests. In a joint statement, the Mexican Baseball Federation and the Mexican Baseball League reported the two athletes received positive PCR tests but were asymptomatic.

LaVine has been cleared to return to USA Basketball.

The United States Basketball Team intends to have its whole 12-man roster available for Sunday’s game against France, which will be both countries’ opening game at the Tokyo Olympics.

Zach LaVine has been given permission to leave the health and safety precautions that arose from a coronavirus testing issue, and he will go to Japan on Thursday to rejoin the team. On Saturday, the three players from the NBA Finals—Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday of the freshly crowned champion Milwaukee Bucks, and Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns—are expected to be in place.

On Wednesday, a day after their departure from Las Vegas, the rest of the American lineup worked out for the first time in Japan. The squad, which has already added JaVale McGee and Keldon Johnson in favor of Kevin Love and Bradley Beal, is likely to have only one full practice together before their games begin to count.

Sweden defeats the United States in soccer.

Sweden has upset the United States once again at the Olympics, this time by winning the women’s soccer event.

The Americans, who were ranked No. 1 in the world and considered favorites to win in Tokyo, had a 44-match winning streak.

Sweden, rated No. 5, has been something of a nemesis for the US team in recent years. The Swedes eliminated the Americans from the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil. This is a condensed version of the information.