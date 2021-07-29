Athletes from Australia are being isolated in the Olympics, as US pole vaulter Covid has a positive result.

On the eve of the Tokyo Olympics athletics competition on Thursday, multiple members of Australia’s track and field squad were placed in isolation after US pole vaulter Sam Kendricks tested positive for coronavirus.

After two-time world champion Kendricks was ruled out of the Tokyo Games due to a positive Covid-19 test, Athletics Australia reported members of the squad were isolated.

Following reports of a Covid-positive result with a member of the US track and field team, members of Australia's track and field squad at the Tokyo Olympic Games are isolated in their rooms as a precautionary measure, according to Athletics Australia.

“Members of Australia’s track and field team are currently undergoing testing procedures in accordance with Olympic team protocols.”

The number of players implicated was not specified in the statement, but the Sydney Morning Herald claimed that the whole 63-strong track and field team had been advised to isolate.

After testing positive for coronavirus, Kendricks became the latest high-profile athlete to withdraw from the Olympics.

On Twitter, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee wrote, “We are saddened to confirm that Sam Kendricks tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.”

On Thursday, organizers reported a daily high of 24 new Games-related illnesses, three of whom are athletes, bringing the total number of positive cases to 193.

All cases at airports and training camps are not included in the numbers.

Caeleb Dressel of the United States won his second gold medal of the Olympics, putting him on course for a total of six golds.

Dressel entered the Olympics as a favorite to match Michael Phelps’ medal haul, and he now has two wins under his belt, with a possible four more to come.

To dethrone Australia’s Kyle Chalmers, the 24-year-old swam to the wall in a new Olympic record time of 47.02 seconds in the men’s 100m freestyle.

Dressel, who led the US to victory in the 4x100m relay earlier this week, will compete in the 50m freestyle and 100m butterfly, as well as competing in two relays.

The swimmer, who won two relay gold medals in Rio, said he was ecstatic to win his first individual gold medal.

He admitted, “I didn’t want to confess it, but now that I’ve done it, I can admit it, it’s a lot different.”

“You can’t put your trust in anyone else. There’s only you in the water, and there’s no one to save you. It’s a challenge. It’s quite difficult. So I’m excited to get started.”

