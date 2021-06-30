At Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have advanced to the third round.

After more late-night drama, previous champion Andy Murray was joined in the third round by Novak Djokovic, who looked menacing in his bid for a third straight Wimbledon crown.

Djokovic, the world number one, had a brilliant performance against Kevin Anderson earlier in the day in a rematch of the 2018 final at the All England Club.

Djokovic won the title three years ago with a straight-sets victory, and he cruised over the big-serving South African this time with a 6-3 6-3 6-3 victory.

The Serbian, who is attempting to equal Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s 20 grand slam victories, had some rough moments on the slick Centre Court surface, but he eventually prevailed.

“The competition has only had two matches so far, and there is still a long way to go,” Djokovic remarked.

“I hope to go very deep, that is the goal, but I am happy with how I have been playing so far.”

Following another grueling encounter on Centre Court, Murray rejoined his old rival in the last 64.

When he trailed Oscar Otte by two sets to one before a break was required to close the roof, the two-time All England Club singles champion appeared to be on his way out.

It worked, with Murray playing his greatest tennis after the break, winning 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-4 6-2 in over four hours.

“I am definitely exhausted and I fell over a couple of times, extremely smooth courts, but given everything, I feel fine,” he said in a courtside interview. The hip is in great shape!

“Obviously, a rest day, and hopefully, on Friday, come out and play in a different environment like this and perform well.”

Murray’s next opponent is 10th seed Denis Shapovalov, who received a walkover after Pablo Andujar had to retire due to a rib injury.

The British contingent at SW19 had a fantastic third day after Dan Evans also clinched a. (This is a brief piece.)