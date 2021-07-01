At Wimbledon, Emma Raducanu is enjoying the time of her life.

After extending her Wimbledon “vacation” into the weekend, Great Britain youngster Emma Raducanu has pledged to play every point as if it were her last.

Marketa Vondrousova, the 2019 French Open finalist, was defeated 6-2 6-4 in the second round by the 18-year-old on Thursday night.

The world number 338 became the first British woman to reach round three since Elena Baltacha in 2002 after receiving a late wild card into the main event.

Raducanu was not even born at the time, but her victory over Vitalia Diatchenko on Wednesday was followed by an even greater performance on Court 12 when she knocked out her Czech opponent in one hour and 12 minutes.

“Being someone who hasn’t been able to compete much and has always been held back by something, I feel like I’m on vacation here at the Championships. It’s incredible, and all I want to do now is remain here as long as I can,” she remarked.

“It definitely helps to play in front of a home crowd. The outpouring of love is overwhelming, and everyone is rooting for me. I am quite grateful, therefore that is something I keep in mind.

“I was also thinking that I should play every point as if it were my last, as if it were match point or my final point at Wimbledon. That’s probably a trick I’ve been playing on myself.”

The Toronto native, who moved to the United Kingdom when she was two years old, was studying math and economics at Newstead School in April.

The highly-rated right-growth hander’s has been slowed by injuries, studies, and the coronavirus epidemic, but she has taken her chance at SW19 this week.

