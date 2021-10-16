At Watford, Liverpool’s line-ups included Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita.

Liverpool is going through some interesting times.

And for Jurgen Klopp, who is once again dealing with huge absences due to the international break.

Watford will not be bothered, and they will not be easy to beat.

The goalie comes first. Given that Alisson Becker is now in Spain, that’s Caoimhin Kelleher.

It’s tempting to rotate the defense for this game because of the next important games, but I’d go all out.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson are all set to return.

Whether playing 4-2-3-1, as I prefer, or 4-3-3, there is only one personnel decision to make in midfield: Naby Keita or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain?

With Jordan Henderson and James Milner in the stands, it’s an ox for me.

It’s time to resurrect the old band at the top, with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane leading the way. Later on, Diogo Jota could enter on drums or something similar.

Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane; Firmino; Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Milner; Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane

