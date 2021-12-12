At Udinese, Ibra saves a point for Milan, while Juve are held at Venezia.

In Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Udinese, Zlatan Ibrahimovic rescued a late point for AC Milan, giving the Serie A leaders’ title rivals a chance to seize first place, while Juventus drew 1-1 at Venezia to slip up in the Champions League race.

Inter Milan, who are two points behind their local rivals in second place, would conclude the weekend in first place if they beat struggling Cagliari at the San Siro on Sunday. Ibrahimovic scored an acrobatic goal in the 92nd minute to earn a point for the Rossoneri.

Napoli are a point behind Inter and can draw level on points with Milan with a win over Empoli in Naples, with crucial players like Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Lorenzo Insigne returning to the squad.

Atalanta is also waiting in the wings, sitting fourth but only five points behind Milan before of their trip to Verona on Sunday.

Milan are dealing with an injury problem, with starting centre-back Simon Kjaer out indefinitely and strikers Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leao, and Ante Rebic all out, and it was yet another low-key performance after being booted out of the Champions League by Liverpool in midweek.

“The boys are aware that they are not performing to their full potential,” remarked Milan coach Stefano Pioli.

“We have to do better, and I’m confident we will because we have ambition and the capacity to recognize and correct our mistakes.”

Beto gave the hosts the lead 16 minutes into Gabriele Cioffi’s first match as caretaker manager of Udinese, when he scored on the rebound after Mike Maignan had saved his initial effort when he was clear through on goal.

Beto could have easily claimed the points for Udinese in the closing minutes with a close-range shot that went just wide, and Ibrahimovic salvaged the game for his lackluster team by taking Daniel Maldini’s knockdown and thrashing home a merited equalizer.

With a curling low drive nine minutes after half-time, Mattia Aramu won promoted Venezia a fine point against Juve.

Venezia moved six points clear of the relegation zone thanks to the 26-year-fifth old’s goal of the season, which equalized Alvaro Morata’s 32nd-minute opener.

Juve, meantime, are in sixth place after being overtaken by Fiorentina, who beat Salernitana 4-0 earlier in the day, and are six points behind Atalanta, who hold the final Champions League spot.

Juve's situation was made worse by the early departure of Paulo Dybala.