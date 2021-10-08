At trial, a 100-year-old ex-Nazi guard refuses to discuss atrocities.

At the trial’s opening on Thursday, his lawyer stated that a 100-year-old former concentration camp guard, who became the oldest person to be tried for Nazi-era crimes in Germany, will not talk about his time there.

Between 1942 and 1945, Josef Schuetz is accused of “knowingly and voluntarily” helping in the death of 3,518 detainees at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp in Oranienburg, north of Berlin.

Aiding and abetting the “execution of Soviet prisoners of war by firing squad in 1942” and the “murder of POWs with the toxic chemical Zyklon B” are among the charges.

Schuetz, on the other hand, told the court that he “will not talk, but will just supply information about his personal position” during the trial.

Antoine Grumbach, whose father was murdered at the camp, said the accused should admit “the potential of culpability.”

A lawyer representing numerous camp survivors and victims’ relatives, Thomas Walther, expressed hope that Schuetz would reconsider his decision.

He stated, “A man is not made of stone, nor is he a machine.” “Perhaps he’ll still say something,” says the narrator. Despite his elderly age, Schuetz was declared fit to stand trial in August, despite the fact that his hearings are limited to a few hours per day.

Due to the high level of interest in the case, Schuetz arrived with a walking aid for the proceedings, which were conducted in a sports hall.

When the judge inquired about his name, age, and home address, the bespectacled guy responded with a clear voice.

He was noticeably proud when he stated that he will “celebrate (his) 101st birthday, on November 16,” having been widowed since 1986.

German prosecutors are racing to bring the last remaining Nazi criminals to trial more than seven decades after World War II, and have recently concentrated their attention on lower-ranking officials.

The case comes just a week after a 96-year-old German lady who worked as a secretary in a Nazi extermination camp fled before her trial began, only to be apprehended several hours later.

She, too, has been charged with murder complicity. On October 19, her trial will resume.

During the trial, Schuetz is unrestricted. Even if convicted, considering his age, he is unlikely to be imprisoned.

The trial is expected to go through the beginning of January.

Between 1936 and 1945, the Nazi SS guard worked at the Sachsenhausen concentration camp, which held over 200,000 people, including Jews, Roma, regime opponents, and LGBT people.

Before the, tens of thousands of convicts died as a result of forced labor, murder, medical experiments, famine, or sickness. Brief News from Washington Newsday.