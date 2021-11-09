At the WTA Finals, Sabalenka leads a depleted field.

The WTA Tour Finals in Guadalajara on Wednesday will showcase the increasingly unpredictable nature of women’s tennis as a severely diminished lineup draws the curtain down on a difficult 2021 season.

With Serena Williams out for the season, Naomi Osaka out for a while, and Australia’s world number one Ashleigh Barty opting out, an all-European eight-woman field will battle for the season-ending trophy.

It concludes a season in which the one certainty has been uncertainty.

The fact that eight different players appeared in this season’s four Grand Slam finals reflects this notion.

Only Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, the world number three who won the French Open in June, and her compatriot Karolina Pliskova, who was beaten by Barty at Wimbledon, have traveled to Mexico for the WTA finals in 2021.

Both Emma Raducanu, the 18-year-old Cinderella winner from the United Kingdom, and Leylah Fernandez, the 19-year-old from Canada, failed to qualify for the US Open.

Pliskova and Spain’s Garbine Muguruza are the only veterans in the lineup, with six of the eight players making their WTA Finals debuts.

The field is divided into two groups of four in the competition, which is being held in Mexico this year after being relocated from its traditional home in Shenzhen, China owing to the epidemic.

The group winners and runners-up proceed to the semi-finals.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus is the top seed, having qualified for the finals with victories in Abu Dhabi and Madrid, as well as semi-final appearances at Wimbledon and the US Open.

Pliskova, on the other hand, has failed to win a match this season, with her best performance being a run to the Wimbledon final. Maria Sakkari of Greece, who is seeded fifth in Mexico, is also vying for her first championship of the year.

The third-seeded Krejcikova, who is the only 2021 Grand Slam champion in the field, could potentially emerge as the player to beat.

This season, the 25-year-old from Brno won in Strasbourg and Prague to go along with her first Grand Slam victory at Roland Garros, and she finished off a breakthrough with a gold medal in doubles with Katerina Siniakova at the Tokyo Olympics.

In Guadalajara, Krejcikova will again partner Siniakova in the doubles.

Iga Swiatek of Poland, who won the French Open by surprise in 2020, is seeded fourth.