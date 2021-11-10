At the WTA Finals, Sabalenka is relishing her top seed status.

Aryna Sabalenka is enjoying her top seed position at the WTA Tour Finals this week, despite the fact that she is still adjusting to the difficult tournament conditions at altitude in Guadalajara.

Due to the pandemic, the season-ending competition was shifted to Mexico from its customary location in Shenzhen, China. Belarusian star Sabalenka leads a reduced field.

The tournament’s eight finalists will have to acclimate to the thin air of Guadalajara, which is roughly 5,100 feet (1,550 meters) above sea level, when they compete for the 2021 championship.

Sabalenka, who won in Abu Dhabi and Madrid this year and advanced to the semi-finals of Wimbledon and the US Open, admitted that she struggled to handle the ball during her initial practice sessions in Guadalajara.

“Well, I wasn’t surprised the first day I arrived here, but I was stunned that I couldn’t manage anything,” Sabalenka said Tuesday.

“I was tinkering with the strings and came up with the correct tension. Every day, I believe, I am feeling better and better.

“I have another day because I start playing on Thursday, so I’m feeling much better with the altitude and the conditions here right now. Hopefully, on the first match, I’ll be able to give it my all “she stated

Sabalenka, who faces seventh-seeded Paula Padosa of Spain on Thursday, said she is unaffected by the pressure that comes with being the top seed.

“I think I’m handling the pressure well,” she remarked.

“I’m ecstatic to be here, especially as the top seed. I never saw myself as the top seed in the WTA Finals one day. This is awe-inspiring and astounding to me.” Sabalenka’s season was thrown by disarray after she tested positive for Covid-19, forcing her to withdraw from Indian Wells.

“I was unwell for four days and couldn’t move,” Sabalenka explained.

“I was deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly deaf It wasn’t a particularly memorable experience.” In Guadalajara, the eight finalists were divided into two groups of four, with the top two finishers in each group advancing to the semi-finals.

In the group stage, Sabalenka will face Maria Sakkari of Greece, Iga Swiatek of Poland, and Badosa of Spain.

Barbora Krejcikova and Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic are paired with Garbine Muguruza of Spain and Anett Kontaveit of Estonia on the other side of the draw.

Pliskova stated on Tuesday that playing at altitude had forced her to make quick adjustments.

