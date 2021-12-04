At the Warsaw Talks, European nationalists are eyeing a new alliance.

On Saturday, leaders of European far-right and nationalist groups convened in Warsaw with the goal of forming a new coalition that would become the European Parliament’s second-largest grouping.

The negotiations, which are taking place at the Regent Warsaw Hotel and are being hosted by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of Poland’s ruling right-wing populist Law and Justice (PiS) party, bring together 14 parties.

Viktor Orban, the Hungarian Prime Minister, and Marine Le Pen, the French far-right leader, were in attendance, as was Santiago Abascal, the leader of Spain’s Vox party.

Le Pen, a presidential candidate in France’s April election, said on Friday that the meeting would be “an essential step,” but that no new organization will be announced soon.

“In the months ahead, we may be enthusiastic about the debut of this political force,” she remarked.

As the lectures began, a group of about a dozen people gathered outside, chanting “No to Fascism!”

Matteo Salvini, the leader of Italy’s League, is one noticeable omission, with the League issuing a statement claiming that “the timing is ripe” for the new organization.

Salvini was one of 16 parties and movements who signed a declaration in July outlining preparations for a “grand coalition” in the European Parliament, which served as a precursor to Saturday’s meetings.

The European Parliament’s Identity and Democracy Group includes the League and Le Pen’s National Rally, while the European Conservatives and Reformists Group includes PiS, Vox, and the Brothers of Italy.

Fidesz, Orban’s party, quit the centre-right European People’s Party, the European Parliament’s largest group, in March and is looking for a new home.

“We aim to transform Brussels’ politics,” Orban posted on Facebook before of the meeting on Saturday.

“We’ve been working for months to build a solid party family,” he said, “and perhaps we can take a step forward today or tomorrow.”

Participants will strive to “minimise the discrepancies between them,” according to Ewa Marciniak, a political scientist at the Polish Academy of Sciences, on subjects such as relations with Russia, as well as sentiments against abortion and LGBTQ rights.

Instead, she stated that they will emphasize “their willingness to return to the European Union’s roots.”

Poland and Hungary accuse the EU of weakening national sovereignty, while Brussels claims they are regressing on democratic freedoms.

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, said Europe has reached a "tipping point" and urged member states to cease the "usurpation that is accumulating power."