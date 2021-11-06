At the Victory Parade, a Braves World Series hero and police officers get into a’misunderstanding.’

The Atlanta Braves have won the World Series for the first time since 1995, but one player appeared to be having a hard time during the team’s celebration parade on Friday.

Tyler Matzek, a 26-year-old relief pitcher, was approached by a police officer and appeared to be on the verge of being arrested in a probable case of mistaken identity.

The police officer seemed to be a Marietta Police Department officer. Marietta, Georgia, is located in the northwest suburbs of Atlanta and was a major stop on the parade route.

The officer approaches Matzek, who was sprinting in the middle of the street, and pushes him away from one of the streetcars carrying the Braves players, according to amateur footage obtained by KOLR-Jacob TV’s Blount.

Matzek is seen fighting with the police and being led to the side of the road by the throng.

“Marietta cop tried to arrest #Braves pitcher at his own parade… took him to the side, found out it was him, and then let him go,” Blount tweeted when asked about the incident.

@JacobBlountTV — Jacob Blount (@JacobBlountTV) 5 November 2021 Fox Sports MLB Analyst Ben Verlander, who appears to have shot video in a similar place to Blount, captured another angle of the incident. A number of other law enforcement officers may be seen encircling Matzek in Verlander’s footage.

For a brief moment, the two parties exchange words. Eventually, the police officers appear to recognize Matzek as a Braves player and release him to rejoin the rest of the team.

The cops had no idea who Tyler Matzek was and attempted to arrest him.

Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) is a baseball player who plays for the Toronto Blue Jays. 5 November 2021 Matzek and the officers, however, were simply having a “misunderstanding,” according to Marietta officials, and he was not going to be handcuffed.

The Marietta Police Department reportedly told WXIA-TV that other Braves players and personnel had similar incidents since they weren’t supposed to leave the streetcars.

Matzek, a left-handed reliever, has become one of the most beloved Braves players.