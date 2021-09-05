At the Tour Championship, Cantlay had a two-stroke lead over Rahm.

At the US PGA Tour Championship on Saturday, Patrick Cantlay made a 23-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to extend his lead to two strokes over top-ranked Jon Rahm.

Cantlay, who led by four shots after ten holes, came back to post a three-under-par 67 at East Lake in Atlanta, Georgia, despite three bogeys in six holes on the back nine.

He finished the tournament at 20-under par, with a staggered start that rewarded strokes to players based on their FedEx Cup playoff standings.

Rahm, who began the tournament four shots behind Cantlay, shot a two-under 68 with three birdies and a bogey to finish at 18-under par.

With a five-under par 65, American Justin Thomas, the 2017 playoff champion, tied for the low round of the day and moved into third place on 15-under par.

As he seeks the title and the $15 million bonus for the playoff winner, Cantlay said his final birdie was “important for momentum.”

“Especially being out of position on that hole, it was a good putt to make,” he remarked. “And I’m going to carry that enthusiasm into tomorrow.”

Early on, Cantlay was on fire on the greens, completing his three birdies on the front nine with a 30-footer at the ninth to put him three up going onto the back nine.

At the 10th, he added a nine-footer to extend his lead to four strokes at 21-under.

However, he bogeyed the 11th, missing an eight-footer to save par. Rahm bogeyed 14 and 16 to see his lead fall to one stroke after a clutch six-foot birdie at 13 – where he had previously made a 26-foot birdie.

Cantlay stated, “I thought I rolled the ball on the greens just as well as the prior couple of days, and my speed was decent, and a few putts went in today, which was wonderful.” “So I feel comfortable coming into tomorrow, and that putt on 18 got the ball rolling in the right direction.”

The round, according to Rahm, was “not my best.”

“I must say, great off the tee. You’re hitting it extremely well off the tee, man. “I just wasn’t as sharp with my irons as I wanted to be,” the Spaniard explained.

Rahm claimed he was frequently switching clubs, which left him with “a lot of three-quarters and finessing about,” and that “certain holes I just played a little bit more conservatively and didn’t give myself the best opportunities to.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.