At the Tokyo Paralympics, Germany’s “Blade Jumper” competes.

The stars competing at the Tokyo Paralympics on Wednesday include a German long jumper who leaps higher than his Olympic colleagues and a US swimmer who survived a bomb detonated by her parents.

The “Blade Jumper,” Markus Rehm, is aiming for his fourth Paralympic gold and third consecutive victory in the long jump T64.

He’s stated that he wants to “target” his own world record, which he established in June with an 8.62m leap that would have won gold in every Olympics since 1992.

On Wednesday, 43 medals are up for grabs, with badminton making its premiere as one of two Paralympic sports making their debut in Tokyo.

And, as the Games near their conclusion on Sunday, the competition is heating up, with the first medals in wheelchair tennis being awarded.

Haven Shepherd, a US swimmer, was back in the water on Wednesday, competing in the SB7 100 breaststroke heats after missing out on a position in the finals.

Shepherd, then 18 years old and living in rural Vietnam, was just over a year old when her biological parents, who she was informed were having an affair and couldn’t marry, decided to kill themselves and their baby.

They tied themselves to a bomb, held Haven, and detonated it, killing themselves and sending their baby daughter flying into the skies.

She survived, despite doctors having to amputate her legs, and was adopted by an American family six months later.

“I’m simply going out to have a good time.” I know I’m here and that I made it. “I made it to the Paralympics, which was my goal,” she remarked.

On Wednesday, wheelchair tennis quad doubles teams from Australia and the Netherlands will compete for the sport’s first gold medal.

In boccia, a sport comparable to boules that is created for athletes with neurological disabilities that affect motor ability, the first champions of Tokyo will be crowned.

And 90 qualified badminton players are gearing up for their first Paralympics, with France’s double world champion Lucas Mazur facing off against Tarun Dhillon of India in the men’s SL4 event.

Taekwondo, which is also making its Paralympic debut, will begin competition on Thursday.

Some competitors in Tokyo, such as Team USA’s Sam Grewe, have been mixing spectacular track exploits with other lofty goals.

Grewe, a medical student who won gold in the men’s high jump T63 on Tuesday, said he has been studying for six hours every day. Brief News from Washington Newsday.