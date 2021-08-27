At the Tokyo Paralympics, athletics begins.

On Friday, the Tokyo Paralympics began with the first track gold medal for Brazil, while Australia’s wheelchair rugby squad tried to keep their gold medal dreams alive.

On Friday, a total of 45 Paralympic gold medals will be awarded across a variety of sports, including archery, athletics, and judo, which will be held in Tokyo’s renowned Budokan venue.

The track and field events began with Brazilian Petrucio Ferreira dos Santos, the world’s fastest para sprinter, competing in the T47 100m for the title of fastest paralympian in history.

Dos Santos, dubbed the “Usain Bolt of Para Athletics,” set a new world record of 10.42 seconds in the 2019 Dubai World Championships.

The 24-year-old, whose arm was amputated below the elbow after a childhood accident, said he was not feeling the heat ahead of Friday’s tournament.

“All I have to do when I arrive to events is be myself. It won’t be any different here,” he remarked on Thursday.

“I have to take on the role of Petrucio and do what I enjoy doing: running about like a child.”

Yeltsin Jacques, a compatriot, won the first track gold medal of the Tokyo Games, edging off Kenya Karasawa of Japan in the men’s 5,000m T11 final.

Jacques, who is blind and runs with a guide, said his victory was the result of five years of preparation.

“I’m quick and have a lot of energy. Jacques, who will also compete in the 1,500m and marathon in the T11 category, explained, “I’m naturally fast, it’s genetics.”

Silvania Costa de Oliveira, a fellow Brazilian, earned the first gold of the field events, successfully defending her title in the women’s T11 long jump, which she won in Rio.

Meanwhile, in the water, swimmer Abbas Karimi has a chance to become the first Paralympic refugee team member to win a medal after qualifying in the men’s S5 50m butterfly on Friday morning.

The 24-year-old Afghan-born man, who was born without arms, said he had his sights set on gold.

He explained, “We always train for a purpose, for a goal, and that’s the gold.” “I’m going for the gold,” says the contestant.

Play on the tennis courts was halted on the opening day of competition owing to “extreme weather,” with temperatures reaching 33 degrees Celsius. Heat has been a chronic issue at previous Paralympics and Olympics, with some Olympic events being rescheduled due to weather.

Australia's rugby wheelchair squad, meanwhile, was fighting to keep their medal chances alive.