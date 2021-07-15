At the Tokyo Olympics, the new kids on the block

While the Olympics emphasize their heritage, they also strive to modernize the program in order to increase appeal, include popular sports in host countries, and reflect changing attitudes.

The International Olympic Committee has stated that it intends to promote “youth-oriented sports” and that “gender equality will be a major priority for Tokyo.”

Six sports will be added to the Games that were not included in Rio, as well as four new disciplines in current sports and a series of mixed events in conventional sports.

Baseball and softball, two of the entering sports, aren’t exactly new to the Olympics. Softball debuted in 1996, while baseball debuted in 1904 in St. Louis. Both were dropped in 2008 as a result of the ongoing effort to keep the number of athletes at the Games under control.

Baseball and softball were able to return because to a shift in the IOC’s strategy, which wanted to increase the number of sports from Tokyo onwards.

With a record 339 medal events, Tokyo will provide more sports more opportunities to win gold.

Despite the fact that the IOC expects a record 11,091 competitors to compete, several sports, particularly the newcomers, will have limited allocations.

Only 18 BMX Freestyle riders, 40 surfers, and 16 four-member 3×3 basketball teams will compete.

In Tokyo, four sports make their Olympic debuts.

Skateboarding follows snowboarding, which was added to the Winter Olympic program in 1998 as part of an effort to attract a younger audience.

There will be park and street events, in keeping with the sport’s heritage. Skateboarding in the park will take place in a bowl, with a focus on flow and tricks. The street tournament will take place on a route that includes stairwells and railings.

Tsurigasaki Beach, 100 kilometers west of Tokyo on the Pacific coast, will host the Olympic wave riders. The competition will begin with 30-minute heats in which four or five surfers compete for peaks of promising waves, followed by two-competitor rounds. While the competition is scheduled to begin on July 25 and last four days, the dates are subject to change in order for organizers to wait for bigger waves.

Rope climbing debuted in the first modern Olympics in Athens in 1896 as part of the gymnastics program; it was last seen in 1932 and is making a comeback in a radically different format and as a separate sport.

The tournament will take place at the on three specially constructed walls, two of 15 meters and one of 4.5 meters. Brief News from Washington Newsday.