At the Tokyo Olympics, the cost of the Coronavirus is being calculated.

The pandemic wreaked havoc on the Tokyo Olympics, causing a historic postponement, the exclusion of nearly all spectators, and the demise of more than a few competitors’ aspirations.

As the Games come to a close, AFP looks at some of the issues and solutions surrounding viral worries during the Pandemic Olympics.

Tokyo 2020 claims to have detected 430 positive instances in a population of 52,000 international participants and athletes, as well as many more Japanese volunteers and security personnel, from July 1 through Sunday, the Games’ final day.

The majority of positive instances were among Japanese citizens, mostly employees or contractors, with 29 athletes and 25 members of the media testing positive as well.

In the Greek artistic swimming team, there was one so-called “cluster.” After five members tested positive in the second week of the Games, all 12 members were placed in isolation.

Japan set new viral records outside of the Olympic bubble, with the capital accounting for a major share of the total.

Before the Games, there had been an increase in cases, and Tokyo had been in a state of emergency for weeks.

However, in a country where only about a third of the population is completely vaccinated, the rapid development, driven by the more contagious Delta strain, has alarmed experts.

During the outbreak, Japan has lost little over 15,200 people.

Athletes that tested positive for the virus were unable to compete in the Games due to virus laws.

And for some, their Olympic journey came to an end even before it started.

Bryson DeChambeau, a former US Open champion, and tennis sensation Coco Gauff both tested positive before leaving for the Games.

Others, such as Chilean taekwondo competitor Fernanda Aguirre, were disqualified after testing positive at the airport.

Some athletes, including as US pole vaulter Sam Kendricks, who withdrew from the Games, were already on the ground and exercising when they received the news.

However, the incidents had no significant impact on events, with none being canceled or rescheduled as a result.

Teams that were compelled to withdraw athletes from competition made minimal fuss.

The laws governing seclusion for those who test positive, on the other hand, have sparked some debate.

Members of the Dutch squad in quarantine went on “strike” over a shortage of fresh air in their rooms, winning 15 minutes per day at an open window.

Reshmie Oogink, a Dutch taekwondo fighter, described the quarantine as a “Olympic prison.”

The majority of the time, teams followed the rules and focused on their sport. However, there were a few noteworthy exceptions.

After an investigation, members of the Georgian judo squad had their Olympic permits revoked. Brief News from Washington Newsday.