At the Tokyo Olympics, Fraser-Pryce makes a bid for immortality in sprinting.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the Jamaican “Pocket Rocket,” is attempting to win her third 100m Olympic gold – 13 years after her first triumph.

The 34-year-old will compete in Tokyo against compatriot Elaine Thompson-Herah and Britain’s 200m world champion Dina Asher-Smith, who measures just 1.52 meters (5 feet) tall.

After testing positive for marijuana at the US Olympic trials, US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was knocked out of the 100m in Japan.

Fraser-Pryce won the first of her two Olympic 100m gold medals in Beijing in 2008, being the first Jamaican to do so after prior generations of sprinters such as Merlene Ottey and Juliet Cuthbert had failed to do so.

She won her maiden world championship title in 2009 before being banned for six months the following year after testing positive for the banned chemical oxycodene, which she claimed was caused by toothache medicine.

Fraser-Pryce defended her Olympic 100m title in London in 2012, but she fell short of completing a hat-trick in Rio in 2016, finishing third behind Thompson-Herah.

She took a break after that to have a baby, but she came back in 2019 to win her fourth global title in the 100m, as well as gold in the 4x100m relay, which was her ninth world championship gold.

In June, the Jamaican veteran set a personal best of 10.63 seconds in “super spikes” to become the second-fastest woman of all time, trailing only late US sprinter Florence Griffith Joyner, who ran 10.49 seconds.

“(A 10.6 time) has been a dream, a goal for me,” she said. “I’ve worked so hard, waited so long, and I’m just overjoyed to see it all come together.”

Fraser-Pryce was complimented on her feat by American Carmelita Jeter, whose time of 10.64sec she beat.

Jeter tweeted, “You have returned from having a child and shown the world how talented and driven you are.” “You are now the world’s fastest woman. Continue to inspire these young queens.”

Fraser-Pryce, who gave birth to her son Zyon in 2017, will compete in her first Olympics as a mother in Tokyo, and she says it has helped her put her life in perspective.

“My biggest success, regardless of what happens on the field, will always be my kid, and being able to return to competition after having my son is also a big accomplishment,” she told the BBC.

“As well as giving other female athletes hope for whatever it is they want to achieve. Brief News from Washington Newsday.