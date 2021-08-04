At the Tokyo Olympics, Flying Fish leads a lap of the women’s 10K open water final.

At the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday morning, a flying fish stole the show in the women’s 10-kilometer marathon swim.

Camera teams had a terrific sight of the pack of leaders with two circuits remaining at Odaiba Marine Park. Then, during the marathon, a fish appeared out of nowhere and soared through the air before landing on its side, just ahead of the swimmers. Nature at work was depicted in tweets from Tokyo to Australia, and then all over the world by Tuesday night in America.

The official Twitter feed for the NBC Olympics may be found here.

CHECK OUT THE FISH! pic.twitter.com/LCZYFruaoI

— August 3, 2021, #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics)

It’s unclear what kind of fish it was or whether it continued to dominate the seven-lap race at this point.

The men’s and women’s marathon swimming races are the Olympics’ last swimming events this year.

Ana Marcela Cunha of Brazil won the gold medal on Wednesday with a time of 1 hour, 59 minutes, 30.8 seconds, nearly a full second faster than Sharon van Rouwendaal of the Netherlands (1:59:31.7). Kareena Lee of Australia took bronze.

Haley Anderson came in sixth and Ashley Twichell came in seventh, with Anderson (1:59:36.9) finishing a full second ahead of her colleague.

The race included 25 participants, all of whom touched the board as they passed the finish line.

The men’s 10-kilometer marathon swim will take place on Thursday morning (Tokyo time), but it will be shown live in the United States beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday night (Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of the Eastern Time Zone).

Jordan Wilimovsky, who previously competed in this race at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, is the American leader. Wilimovsky, like in Rio, was one of the first 2020 Olympic qualifiers for the United States. In the men’s field of 26 swimmers, he is the sole American.

Last week, the United States earned 11 gold medals in swimming at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre, accounting for more over half of the country’s total gold medals.

China continues to lead the gold medal race with 32 coming into Wednesday’s competitions, eight more than the United States, which is in second place with 24 gold medals. The United States of America. This is a condensed version of the information.