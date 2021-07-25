At the Tokyo Olympics, Dressel will begin a medal bid similar to that of Michael Phelps.

On Monday, US swimmer Caeleb Dressel will begin his pursuit for a Michael Phelps-style medal haul at the Tokyo Olympics, while judo’s Shohei Ono will aim to keep Japan’s golds coming.

Dressel did not compete in the 4x100m heats on Sunday, but the US finished second behind Italy and will be favorites in the morning final.

It may be the start of a seven-title run for Dressel, 24, whose 13 world titles have inevitably drawn parallels to Phelps, who won eight gold medals in 2008 and a total of 23 in his career.

The US squad is under pressure to repeat the success of the retiring Phelps, Ryan Lochte, Nathan Adrian, and Tony Ervin, who failed to qualify.

Dressel remarked, “I think everyone on the team is going to have to pick up the pace because what they left behind is significant.”

Adam Peaty is the clear favorite in the men’s 100m breaststroke final, attempting to become the first British swimmer to successfully defend an Olympic title.

Peaty, who has five times decreased the world record, won his semi in 57.63 seconds to lead the timings into the final, ahead of Dutchman Arno Kamminga’s 58.19.

Away from the pool, Ono, a three-time world champion, expects a “life-or-death” battle in the Nippon Budokan, judo’s spiritual home, as he seeks his second Olympic gold.

In a recent interview with national broadcaster NHK, he stated, “The Olympics is not a place for enjoyment.” “It’s a life-or-death situation for me.”

After a rough build-up to the Games, which included a year’s delay and a ban on fans due to the pandemic, Japan has made a good start, winning five golds in the first two days.

As skateboarding makes its Olympic debut, Aori Nishimura, the women’s street world champion, will look to follow in the footsteps of her Japanese colleague Yuto Horigome, who won the men’s race on Sunday.

In the absence of his brother Alistair Brownlee, who won the last two Olympic titles but failed to qualify this time, Britain’s Jonny Brownlee will compete for triathlon gold.

Brownlee, who won bronze in 2012 and silver in 2016, wants to make history by being the first athlete to win three Olympic medals in swimming, cycling, and running.

In other matches, Serbia’s tennis world number one Novak Djokovic faces Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff in the second round of his campaign for a maiden Olympic title.

This year, the 2008 bronze medalist has won the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon, giving him a total of three major titles. Brief News from Washington Newsday.