At the Styrian GP, Lewis Hamilton is hoping for rain to stay up with Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton is concerned that he will lose more ground to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen after the Red Bull driver won his second pole position in a week for the Styrian Grand Prix.

After lapping the 10 corners in Spielberg with a two-tenth advantage, Verstappen, who leads Hamilton by a dozen points after winning the last round in France, will be the favorite to expand his championship lead.

Hamilton only finished third, but he will be promoted to the front row after Valtteri Bottas received a three-place penalty for his bizarre pit-lane incident in practice on Friday.

Lando Norris, one of the season’s standout performers, will start third on another excellent afternoon for the British driver.

Verstappen’s Red Bull team is on track to win their fourth race in a row, with Hamilton conceding that he may struggle to keep up with the Dutchman’s tail. Only rain, according to the seven-time world champion, can save him.

“All weekend, Max has had a quarter of a second on us,” Hamilton said. “I don’t believe we have the sheer speed to overtake him,” says the driver. We might be able to keep up with them.

“I’m going into the race expecting a struggle, and I’m going to give it my all. Maybe we’ll get a pleasant surprise. “Perhaps it will rain.”

The eighth round of the tournament has an 80% chance of being rained out.

However, the weather in the Styrian highlands is notoriously difficult to forecast. Although rain was anticipated for qualifying, the one-hour practice was held under clear blue sky.

On track, Verstappen is proving his Red Bull machine is not a one-trick pony, after dominating on the street tracks of Monaco and Azerbaijan and now in France and Austria, too – the latter two being venues Mercedes have commanded in recent years.

Hamilton has decried Red Bull's straight-line speed advantage, implying that their new engine – which was recently introduced – is to blame.