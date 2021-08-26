At the PFL’s Final 2021 Playoff Event, featherweights and light heavyweights take center stage.

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) heads into the home stretch of its 2021 playoffs this coming Friday, August 27th at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, with featherweight and light heavyweight contenders taking center stage.

PFL Playoff 3 will be the final stop before the PFL Championships on October 27th, which will conclude the 2021 season.

Only the featherweight and light heavyweight title matches remain undecided after the finals pairings in the women’s lightweight, lightweight, welterweight, and heavyweight divisions were finalized.

The featherweight semifinal fight between top-seeded Brendan Loughnane of the United Kingdom and No. 4-ranked Movlid Khaybulaev of Russia will be the highlight of PFL Playoff 3.

Loughnane (21-3) was impressive during his second season in the PFL, winning both of his regular-season bouts but was unable to compete in the playoffs.

Loughnane continued his winning ways this season, defeating Sheymon Moraes in just one round in his 2021 season debut before sealing his berth as the top seed with a majority decision victory over Tyler Diamond.

Loughnane, who is on a seven-fight winning streak and has an undefeated record in the PFL, is looking to win the world championship for the first time.

The undefeated Khaybulaev (17-0-1), who has played in the PFL playoffs before, will stand in Loughnane’s way.

During the 2019 season, Khaybulaev was seeded second but lost in the quarterfinals to Daniel Pineda (which was later overturned to a No Contest).

Khaybulaev earned unanimous decision victories over Lazar Stojadinovic and two-time PFL Champion Lance Palmer this season, allowing him to return to the playoffs.

With a win on Friday, he’ll be one step closer to winning the PFL featherweight title.

In the co-main event, No. 2-ranked Chris Wade of the United States takes against fellow countryman and third-seeded Bubba Jenkins in a featherweight semifinal bout.

Wade (19-6) made the move down to featherweight after two semifinal appearances in the PFL playoffs as a lightweight, and it has once again resulted in a postseason berth.

Wade defeated Anthony Dizy in his PFL featherweight debut before defeating Arman Ospanov in the second round by TKO to secure the No. 2-seed.

Wade is now aiming to reach the PFL finals for the first time in his career.

Jenkins (16-4) is a highly anticipated fighter in his first season with PFL, and he wasted little time in proving why there was so much excitement around his arrival.

Jenkins, a former BRAVE CF world champion, has made his announcement. Brief News from Washington Newsday.