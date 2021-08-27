At the Paralympics in Tokyo, Brazil wins the first gold medal in athletics.

The first track-and-field golds of the Tokyo Paralympics were won by Brazilian competitors on Friday, while defending champions Australia qualified for the wheelchair rugby semi-finals.

On Friday, a total of 45 Paralympic gold medals will be awarded across a variety of sports, including archery, athletics, and judo, which will be held in Tokyo’s renowned Budokan venue.

Yeltsin Jacques of Brazil won the men’s 5,000m T11 final, narrowly defeating Kenya Karasawa of Japan to claim the first track gold of the Tokyo Games.

Jacques, who is blind and runs with a guide, said his victory was the result of five years of preparation.

“I’m quick and have a lot of energy. Jacques, who will also compete in the 1,500m and marathon in the T11 category, explained, “I’m naturally fast, it’s genetics.”

Silvania Costa de Oliveira, a fellow Brazilian, earned the first gold of the field events, successfully defending her title in the women’s T11 long jump, which she won in Rio.

When athletics resumes in the relative calm of Tokyo evening, all eyes will be on Brazilian Petrucio Ferreira dos Santos, the world’s fastest-ever para sprinter, who is vying for the title of fastest Paralympian in history in the T47 100m.

Dos Santos, dubbed the “Usain Bolt of Para Athletics,” set a new world record of 10.42 seconds in the 2019 Dubai World Championships.

The 24-year-old, whose arm was amputated below the elbow after a childhood accident, said he was not feeling the heat ahead of Friday’s tournament.

“All I have to do when I arrive to events is be myself. It won’t be any different here,” he remarked on Thursday.

“I have to take on the role of Petrucio and do what I enjoy doing: running about like a child.”

It wasn’t just Brazilians that topped the podium at the Olympic Stadium on Friday, as Tunisian Raoua Tlili won shot put gold for the fourth time in a row, breaking her previous world record with a throw of 10.55m in the F41 final.

When she competes in the discus next Wednesday, the 31-year-old will try to duplicate her throwing gold double from the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“When I face challenges in my life, it is not an issue for me since I am quite strong,” she explained.

“If I can overcome my impairment, why can’t I conquer my life’s challenges?”

Meanwhile, in the water, swimmer Abbas Karimi has a chance to become the first ever Paralympic refugee team member. Brief News from Washington Newsday.