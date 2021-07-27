At the Olympics, what does ROC stand for?

The Olympic Games may put supporters’ geography knowledge to the test just as much as their sporting prowess.

Don’t be too hard on yourself if you couldn’t figure out which country ROC stands for during the Tokyo Olympics. Your geography education hasn’t failed you.

The Russian Olympic Committee is abbreviated as ROC. Despite the fact that Russia is currently serving a two-year ban for major and repeated doping offenses, it allows Russian athletes to compete in the Olympics.

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) is a loophole that allows Russian athletes to compete in the Games despite the fact that they are unable to represent their own country, which has been banned from major sporting events since 2019.

Athletes from Russia who can show they were not involved in the state-sponsored doping crisis and have stayed clean have been allowed permission to compete under the Russian Olympic Committee flag at the Games.

In the Olympics, why is Russia referred to as ROC?

Because until the end of 2022, the country will not be able to compete or be represented at major international sporting events. The Russian flag will not be flown in Tokyo, nor will the Russian national anthem be played when a Russian athlete wins a gold medal.

Instead, the ROC flag will be flown, with the Olympic rings and Russian flag colors, and Russian gold medalists will be serenaded with a sample of a Tchaikovsky tune. The word “Russian” is allowed on team jerseys, but only with the phrase “neutral athlete” as a follow-up to emphasize that the athlete is not representing Russia.

The arrangement, while uncommon, isn’t unprecedented in Olympic history. Under the special IOC designation of “Olympic Athletes from Russia,” 168 Russian athletes were allowed to compete as neutrals at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, provided they completed a variety of anti-doping standards.

In the meantime, several of the countries that boycotted the 1980 Moscow Olympics enabled athletes to compete under the Olympic flag if they so desired.

Why is Russia barred from participating in the Olympics?

Before a full-scale state-sponsored doping scheme that included "the vast majority" of summer and winter Olympic sports, Russia was ruled non-compliant with world anti-doping laws in November 2015.