At the Olympics, Sydney McLaughlin of the United States sets a new world record in the 400m hurdles.

When running down the backstretch of the 400-meter hurdles finals at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, Sydney McLaughlin didn’t have to look far for a foreign face. McLaughlin won the race by tracking down her American teammate and breaking her own world record in the process.

McLaughlin won the race in 51.46 seconds, surpassing her previous world record of 51.90 set in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Dalilah Muhammed, another American, took silver with a timing of 51.58 seconds, which was also faster than the previous world record. With a time of 52.03, Femke Bol of the Netherlands took bronze.

Before McLaughlin found her final gear, Muhammed was leading the final 100 meters, edging off her colleague, the defending Olympic winner.